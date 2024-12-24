RMC Switchgears secures Rs 5.42-cr work order from Suncity Urja

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 8:04 AM IST
RMC Switchgears announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 5.42 crore from Suncity Urja for the construction of various transmission elements in Rajasthan.

The project entails the construction of 220 KV and 132 KV associated transmission lines at the 220 KV GSS Sheo, located in Barmer, Rajasthan. The scope of work includes conducting surveys, supplying all necessary equipment and materials, performing erection (including civil works), and carrying out testing and commissioning of the transmission elements.

The total value of the order is Rs 5,42,13,600, with a scheduled completion date of 22 July 2025.

RMC Switchgears is primarily engaged in the business of switchgear engineering and ECI contracts for the power distribution/transmission sector.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 26.8% to Rs 14.89 crore in FY24 as against Rs 11.74 crore posted in FY23. Revenue from operations surged 37.8% to Rs 172.63 crore in FY24 as compared to Rs 125.27 crore recorded in FY23.

The scrip declined 4.74% to end at Rs 1,061.40 on Monday, 23 December 2024.

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 7:51 AM IST

