Sanathan Textiles IPO subscribed 35.07 times

The initial public offer (IPO) of Sanathan Textiles received bids for 44,26,24,972 shares as against 1,26,22,950 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:39 IST on Friday (20 December 2024). The issue was subscribed 35.07 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (19 December 2024), and it will close on Monday (23 December 2024). The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 305 and 321 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 46 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 150 crore by promoter and promoter group.

Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 160crore will be used for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, Rs 140 crore towards investment in subsidiary Sanathan Polycot Private Limited for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Sanathan Textiles on Wednesday, 18 December 2024, raised Rs 164.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 51.40 lakh shares at Rs 321 each to 20 anchor investors.

Sanathan Textiles is engaged in manufacturer of polyester yarn and cotton yarn. The companys business is divided into three separate yarn business verticals, consisting of: polyester yarn products; cotton yarn products; and yarns for technical textiles and industrial uses. These technical textiles are used in various sectors such as automotive, healthcare, construction, sports and outdoor activities, and protective clothing.

As on September 30, 2024, STL had more than 3,200 active varieties of yarn products and more than 45,000 stock keeping units (SKUs), and capability to manufacture a diversified product portfolio of more than 14,000 varieties of yarn products and more than 190,000 SKUs that are used in various forms and for varied end uses.

On a consolidated basis, the firm registered consolidated net profit of Rs 50.07 crore and income from operations of Rs 781.13 crore for the three months ended on 30 June 2024.

