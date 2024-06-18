Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Roto Pumps hits 52 week high on bagging order worth Rs 14 cr

Roto Pumps hits 52 week high on bagging order worth Rs 14 cr

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 10:17 AM IST
Roto Pumps surged 9.75% to Rs 507.25 after the company announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 14.40 crore from GPS Renewables.

The order includes supply of progressive cavity pumps to biogas plants.

The company bagged twelve orders for supply of pumps aggregating to Rs 14.40 crore.

Further, the firm said that the supply has to be completed within current financial year in phased manner.

Roto Pumps is engaged in manufacturing of screw pumps and parts of pumps. The company's products include progressive cavity pumps (PCP), twin screw pumps (TSP) and retrofit parts.

On consolidated basis, the company's net profit advanved 15.1% to Rs 12.64 crore on 13.9% jump in net sales to Rs 81.93 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip hits 52 week high at Rs 514.80 in todays intraday session.

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 10:03 AM IST

