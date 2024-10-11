Sensex, Nifty trade near flatline; metal shares rally for 3rd day

The domestic equity benchmarks continued to trade in sideways in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,000 level. Metal shares extended gains for the third consecutive trading session. At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex shed 27.59 points or 0.04% to 81,590.87. The Nifty 50 index added 6.80 points or 0.03% to 25,005.25. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.37% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.44%. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,139 shares rose and 1,350 shares fell. A total of 142 shares were unchanged.

Tata Elxsi (up 0.30%), Den Networks (up 1.35) , Active Clothing Co (up 13.18%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 0.26%), Bank of Baroda (up 0.61%), Ugro Capital (up 5.90%), Diksha Greens (up 1.56%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.20%), Allied Blenders and Distillers (down 0.17%) and Reliance Industrial Infrastructure (up 1.01%).

The Nifty Metal index gained 1.56% to 9,993.85. The index rallied 2.03% in three consecutive trading sessions.

National Aluminium Company (up 4.17%), NMDC (up 3.2%), Steel Authority of India (up 2.2%), Hindustan Copper (up 2.11%), Tata Steel (up 1.93%), Jindal Stainless (up 1.91%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.83%), Vedanta (up 1.7%), JSW Steel (up 1.61%) and Jindal Steel & Power (up 1.53%) advanced.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shed 0.79%. The company has has received an order worth Rs 122 crore from Maharashtra State Power Generation company to supply, install and commission AI-based conditions of an order comprehensive infrasecure projects.

Endurance Technologies added 1.01% after the compays board approved Rs 300 crore capex for the alloy wheels greenfield project in Aurangabad. The plant will have a capacity of 1.8 lakh 2-wheeler alloy wheels per month. The start of production is envisaged in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26.

Exide Industries advanced 2.33% after the company has made further investment of Rs 99 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions. The total investment in EESL now stands at Rs 2,852 crore.

