Stock Alert: TCS, IREDA, Anand Rathi Wealth, Mazagon Dock ,Exide Inds, Infosys

Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O ban:

Bandhan Bank, Birla Soft, Chambal Fertilizers, GNFC, Granules, Hindustan Copper, IDFC First Bank, Manappuram, PNB, RBL Bank, Sail, Tata Chemical.

Upcoming Results:

Tata Elxsi, Anand Rathi Wealth, Den Networks, Active Clothing, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Bank of Baroda, Ugro Capital, Diksha Greens, Maruti Suzuki India, and Allied Blenders and Distillers, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure.

Stocks to watch:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)s consolidated net profit declined 1.09% to Rs 11,909 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 12,040 crore reported in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations grew by 2.63% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 64,259 crore in second quarter of FY25. Meanwhile, the firms board declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share. The record date for the same is Friday, 18 October 2024 and the payment date is Tuesday, 5 November 2024.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA)s standalone net profit jumped 36.14% YoY to Rs 388 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 285 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue increased 38.48% to Rs 1,630 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,177 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, the company has received approval from Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and the Ministry of Renewable Energy to establish a retail business unit.

Anand Rathi Wealths consolidated net profit jumped 32.23% YoY to Rs 76 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue rose 35.24% to Rs 242 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 183 crore in Q2 FY24.

Oberoi Realty's board has approved to raise Rs 6000 crore via share or other instruments.

Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders has received an order worth Rs 122 crore from Maharashtra State Power Generation company to supply, install and commission AI-based conditions of an order comprehensive infrasecure projects.

Endurance Technologies' board approved Rs 300 crore capex for the alloy wheels greenfield project in Aurangabad. The plant will have a capacity of 1.8 lakh 2-wheeler alloy wheels per month. The start of production is envisaged in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26.

Exide Industries has made further investment of Rs 99 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions. The total investment in EESL now stands at Rs 2,852 crore.

Infosys has announced a strategic collaboration Zooplus to enhance its service capability and scalability.

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 8:32 AM IST

