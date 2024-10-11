Aurionpro Solutions wins a digital banking transformation deal in Saudi Arabia

Aurionpro Solutions announced a multi-million dollar deal with a leading bank in Saudi Arabia. This win reinforces Aurionpro's leadership in digital banking transformation with the cuttiedge iCashpro platform, designed to meet the needs of both conventional and Shariah-compliant banking systems. The bank has chosen Aurionpro's next-generation cash management and transaction banking platform, to deliver a seamless and contextual customer experience to its corporate clients.

iCashpro+ was selected for its robust functionality, superior performance, and future-proof architecture. The platform stands out for its unparalleled flexibility, which facilitates swift customer onboarding and accelerates product launches. Enhanced by a high degree of automation through Arya.ai, iCashpro+ significantly elevates the customer experience. It delivers highly personalized and context-driven interactions, ensuring that each engagement is tailored to meet the specific needs and personas of its users.

