Seshasayee Paper drops after Q3 PAT tumbles 76% YoY to Rs 17 cr

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Seshasayee Paper & Boards fell 3.42% to Rs 284.05 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 75.89% To Rs 16.63 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 68.98 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations slipped 8.9% YoY to Rs 431.33 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 82.46% to Rs 15.95 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 90.96 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses declined 9.99% YoY to Rs 436.75 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 278.60 crore (up 7.86% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 25.76 crore (up 6.05% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 1.81 crore (up 262% YoY) during the period under review.

Seshasayee Paper & Boards is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of paper and paper boards and has plants in two locations, one at Erode and another at Tirunelveli with an aggregate capacity to produce 255000 tonnes of paper, per annum.

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

