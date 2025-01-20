Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Power shares gain

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Power index rising 18.62 points or 0.28% at 6716.59 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 2.54%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.47%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.37%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.96%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.79%), and Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.4%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.2%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.51%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.37%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 7.59 or 0.01% at 52303.72.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 54.75 points or 0.36% at 15083.35.

The Nifty 50 index was down 23.35 points or 0.1% at 23179.85.

The BSE Sensex index was up 29.36 points or 0.04% at 76648.69.

On BSE,1811 shares were trading in green, 1385 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

