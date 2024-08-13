Som Datt Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 12.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.15% to Rs 4.94 crore

Net profit of Som Datt Finance Corporation rose 12.86% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.15% to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.943.2988.2696.354.363.174.363.173.162.80

