Spandana Sphoorty Financial approves issuance of NCDs up to Rs 150 cr

Spandana Sphoorty Financial has approved the issuance of up-to 15,000 Senior, Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Taxable, Transferable, Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs 1,00,000 each at premium of Rs 244.80 per debenture including green shoe option of up-to 5,000 (Five thousand) Senior, Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Taxable, Transferable, Non-Convertible Debentures, aggregating up-to Rs 150 crore on private placement basis. The date of allotment is 02 August 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News