Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spandana Sphoorty Financial approves issuance of NCDs up to Rs 150 cr

Spandana Sphoorty Financial approves issuance of NCDs up to Rs 150 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Spandana Sphoorty Financial has approved the issuance of up-to 15,000 Senior, Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Taxable, Transferable, Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs 1,00,000 each at premium of Rs 244.80 per debenture including green shoe option of up-to 5,000 (Five thousand) Senior, Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Taxable, Transferable, Non-Convertible Debentures, aggregating up-to Rs 150 crore on private placement basis. The date of allotment is 02 August 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off day's high, up 200 pts; Nifty below 24,900

LIVE: Inherited an economy struggling with high inflation in 2014, says Piyush Goyal

ITR filing deadline on July 31: Extension uncertain; all you need to know

Mallikarjun Kharge cites security challenges related to China and Pakistan

Parliament highlights: Govt earned Rs 98,681 crore from LTCG tax in FY23, says minister

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story