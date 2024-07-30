Volumes jump at Fine Organic Industries Ltd counter

Fine Organic Industries Ltd saw volume of 4.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29104 shares Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, PCBL Ltd, Trident Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Fine Organic Industries Ltd saw volume of 4.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29104 shares. The stock increased 9.31% to Rs.5,865.60. Volumes stood at 34287 shares in the last session.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd clocked volume of 101.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.48 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.58% to Rs.311.50. Volumes stood at 19.24 lakh shares in the last session.

PCBL Ltd registered volume of 409.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35.05 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.86% to Rs.329.25. Volumes stood at 47.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Trident Ltd notched up volume of 849.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 101.79 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.36% to Rs.41.00. Volumes stood at 187.59 lakh shares in the last session.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd recorded volume of 313.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37.96 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.72% to Rs.196.97. Volumes stood at 14.41 lakh shares in the last session.

