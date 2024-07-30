Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ideaforge Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ideaforge Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NDL Ventures Ltd, Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd, Asian Hotels (East) Ltd and Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 July 2024.

NDL Ventures Ltd, Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd, Asian Hotels (East) Ltd and Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 July 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ideaforge Technology Ltd crashed 11.50% to Rs 759.1 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87846 shares in the past one month.

NDL Ventures Ltd lost 9.81% to Rs 110. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35294 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10443 shares in the past one month.

Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd tumbled 6.97% to Rs 365. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72294 shares in the past one month.

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd plummeted 6.45% to Rs 129. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7801 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3142 shares in the past one month.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd slipped 5.88% to Rs 57.96. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Inherited an economy struggling with high inflation in 2014, says Piyush Goyal

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 4: IND vs IRE Hockey at 4:45 PM; Manu & Sarabjot win Bronze

Sebi returns IPO documents of Vishal Mega Mart, Avanse Fin, and 2 others

Govt mopped up Rs 98,681 cr from taxing LTCG in listed equities in FY23

Indian Bank eyes recovery of Rs 7,000 cr this financial year: MD & CEO

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story