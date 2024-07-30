Ideaforge Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

NDL Ventures Ltd, Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd, Asian Hotels (East) Ltd and Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 July 2024. NDL Ventures Ltd, Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd, Asian Hotels (East) Ltd and Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Ideaforge Technology Ltd crashed 11.50% to Rs 759.1 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87846 shares in the past one month.

NDL Ventures Ltd lost 9.81% to Rs 110. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35294 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10443 shares in the past one month.

Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd tumbled 6.97% to Rs 365. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72294 shares in the past one month.

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd plummeted 6.45% to Rs 129. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7801 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3142 shares in the past one month.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd slipped 5.88% to Rs 57.96. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News