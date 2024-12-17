Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sun Pharma inks pact with UCSF and Tiller Therapeutics

Sun Pharma inks pact with UCSF and Tiller Therapeutics

Image
Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) signed a binding Letter of Intent (LoI) with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), and Tiller Therapeutics Inc. for a pre-clinical oncology asset and associated intellectual property.

The LoI outlines the key terms of license and rights for development and commercialization by Tiller.

Under the LoI, SPARC will receive a 55% equity stake in Tiller upon execution of the agreement. The equity will vest in two tranches: 45% upon execution of the license agreement, and the remaining 10% upon the achievement of specific milestones or within 6 months of the agreement's execution.

Anil Raghavan, CEO of SPARC, said, We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Tiller to advance potential treatment of solid tumors affecting millions each year, with no current cure.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) is a pharmaceutical company focused on continuously improving standards of care for patients globally through innovation in therapeutics and delivery.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 107.28 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 86.08 crore in Q2 FY24. Net sales declined 39.29% year on year (YoY) to 12.86 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Shares of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company fell 1.45% to Rs 227.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

This Vijay Kedia portfolio SME stock zoomed 949% over issue price in 9 mths

Oil 2025 outlook: Mirae Asset Sharekhan bearish, sees support at $65-$62

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 600 pts lower at 81,150; Nifty at 24,500; Most sector indices trade in red

Parliament LIVE: 'One Nation, One Election' Bill scheduled to be tabled in Lok Sabha by law minister

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 4: Play resumes as India look to avoid follow-on

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story