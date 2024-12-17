BSE SME Toss The Coin soars on listing day

Shares of Toss The Coin were trading at Rs 363.05 on the BSE, a premium of 99.48% compared with the issue price of Rs 182.

The scrip was listed at Rs 345.80, at a premium of 90% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 363.05 and a low of Rs 345.80. About 73,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Toss The Coin's IPO was subscribed 951.92 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 December 2024 and it closed on 12 December 2024. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 172 to Rs 182 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 3,61,200 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 58.67% from 80% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet funding capital expenditure for development of microservices application, funding capital expenditure for opening new offices, funding working capital requirement of the company and general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the Toss The Coin on 9 December 2024, raised Rs 2.59 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.42 lakh shares at Rs 182 per share to 2 anchor investors.

Toss The Coin is a marketing consulting company that provides custom-made marketing services to clients. The firm position itself as growth accelerators, helping businesses expand by implementing creative, responsible and sustainable marketing operations. The company collaborates with businesses to offer a modern, new-age perspective on branding. It emphasizes the importance of developing go-to-market strategies tailored to the unique needs of each customer. The firm have a team and a set of enviable offerings for its clients spanning the entire length & breadth of marketing. As of 30 September 2024, the company had 43 employees on payroll including key managerial person (KMP).

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 4.35 crore and net profit of Rs 1.16 crore for the period as on 30 September 2024.

