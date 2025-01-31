Sun Pharma PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 2,903 crore in Q3

The pharma major's consolidated net profit increased 15.04% to Rs 2,903.38 crore on 10.46% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 13,675.46 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before exceptional items and tax was at Rs 3,792.57 crore in the December 2024 quarter, registering a growth of 23.53% on a YoY basis.

During the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 4,009 crore (including other operating revenues), up 15.3% with resulting EBITDA margin of 29.3%

Sales of Formulation in India for Q3 FY25 were at Rs 4,300.4 crore, up 13.8% YoY and accounting for approximately 32% of total consolidated sales.

US Formulation sales were $474 million in Q3 FY25, down 0.7% YoY and accounting for approximately 30% of total consolidated sales.

Formulation sales in emerging markets were $277 million for the third quarter of FY25, growing by 10.1% YoY and accounted for approximately 17% of total consolidated sales.

Formulation sales in rest of world (ROW) markets excluding India, the US, and emerging markets were $259 million in Q3 of FY25, up 21% YoY and accounted for 16% of total consolidated sales.

During the quarter, external sales of API stood at Rs 567.8 crore, up 21.8% YoY. The company said that its API portfolio supports the formulation business and API customers across geographies.

Consolidated R&D investment was at Rs 845 crore for Q3 FY25 or 6.3% of sales as compared to Rs 824.5 crore for Q3 FY24.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased 26.83% to Rs 8,779.16 crore on an 8.51% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 39,619.60 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

The drug maker stated that it has a comprehensive product offering in the US market consisting of approved ANDAs for 541 products while filings for 109 ANDAs await US FDA approval, including 28 tentative approvals. Additionally, the portfolio includes 51 approved NDAs while 13 NDAs await US FDA approval. For the quarter, 6 ANDA were filed and 2 ANDA approvals were received.

Dilip Shanghvi, chairman and MD, said, Our performance in the quarter showed all-round improvement. Product sales in Global Specialty crossed 1/5th of overall sales. Our market share gain in India has been driven by industry leading volume growth. Emerging Markets demonstrated strong performance in spite of currency challenges across geographies. All our businesses remain well positioned for future."

Meanwhile, the board declared an interim dividend of Rs 10.50 per equity share for FY25, and the record date for the same is 6 February 2025. The interim dividend shall be paid on or before 20 February 2025.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries is a leading global pharmaceutical company with a specialty and generic presence and India's top pharma company.

The scrip declined 0.12% to close at Rs 1,743.10 on the BSE.

