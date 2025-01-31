Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / Analysis / Fiscal deficit for April-Dec at 56.7% of full-year target, shows data

Fiscal deficit for April-Dec at 56.7% of full-year target, shows data

Net tax receipts for the first nine months of the current financial year were at Rs 18.43 trillion

Fiscal deficit
The revised estimate for the current year and the target for next year will be announced in the annual budget on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock
Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 4:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's fiscal deficit for April-December was Rs 9.14 trillion ($105.58 billion), or 56.7% of the estimate for the financial year, government data showed on Friday.
 
Net tax receipts for the first nine months of the current financial year were at Rs 18.43 trillion, or 71.3% of the annual target, compared with Rs 17.3 trillion for the same period last year, the data showed.
 
India's financial year runs from April through March.
 
Total government expenditure for the nine months was Rs 32.3 trillion or about 67% of the annual goal. Capital expenditure, or spending on building physical infrastructure, was Rs 6.85 trillion, or 61.7% of the annual target.
 
The spending in the current financial year has been slow due to the national elections, and capital expenditure is likely to fall short of the annual target.
 
Some economists are factoring in a narrower fiscal deficit than the target of 4.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2024-25 on account of lower spending.
 
The revised estimate for the current year and the target for next year will be announced in the annual budget on Saturday.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's demographic edge: A key to addressing global healthcare crisis

UP receives Rs 1 trn investment proposals in hospitality sector in 2 years

Prices of rice exported from India steady at 18-month low on muted demand

Premium

Experts see change of tack in Reserve Bank of India's liquidity handling

Wishlist for Budget 2025: Urgency to uplift India's manufacturing

Topics :Fiscal DeficitIndian Economyeconomy

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story