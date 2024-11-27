Talbros Automotive Components and its JVs receive orders worth Rs 475 cr

Talbros Automotive Components (TACL), along with its JV's has received orders worth Rs. 475 crore for both domestic and exports market from the leading OEM's. These orders are to be executed over the period of next 5 years. These include:

Received orders worth Rs. 345 crore (includes Rs. 131 crore of exports, majorly in Europe) from the sealing business for gaskets and heat shield products. Of this, Rs. 245 crore is for the heat shield segment received from multiple OEM's. Remaining Rs. 100 crore is for the gasket division.

Received orders worth Rs. 35 crore through its JV (Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems) for Chassis components. Orders worth Rs. 23 crore received from forging business which includes export worth Rs. 14 crore.

Received orders through its JV (Talbros Marugo Rubber) worth Rs. 70 crore in the domestic market for products like Hoses and A/V. The commercialization for these products will start from FY26. This order is received from one of the largest PV OEMs in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News