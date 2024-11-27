Stock Alert: Siemens, Wipro, Aster DM Healthcare, Adani Enterprises, Lumax Auto

NTPC Green Energy will list on stock exchanges today.

NTPC Green Energys IPO price band is fixed Rs 102-108 per share. The IPO was open between 19th to 22 November 2024. It subscribed 2.42 times.

Stocks to Watch:

Siemens consolidated net profit jumped 45.4% to Rs 830.70 crore on 11.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,373.60 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Wipro has announced the extension of its work with Marelli, a global leader in automotive solutions, for an additional four years.

Aster DM Healthcare entered into agreement with Aster Adhaar Hospital (Prerana Hospital) to acquire additional 13% stake in Aster Adhaar Hospital (Prerana Hospital) in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

Adani Enterprises subsidiary, Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL) joint venture April Moon Retail (AMPRL) has completed the contemplated acquisition of 74% stake of Cocount Ventures (CVPL) and thereby CVPL becomes joint venture of AAHL and the Company.

NTPCs subsidiary, incorporated Mahagenco NTPC Green Energy as a 50:50 joint venture with the Maharashtra government for development of renewable energy projects.

Exide Industries made an additional investment of Rs 100 crore in its subsidiary, Exide Energy. The total investment stood at Rs 3,052 crore.

Lumax Auto Technologies has acquired 60% stake in Greenfuel Energy Solutions for Rs 153 crore via Lumax Resources to foray into green and alternate fuels segment.

