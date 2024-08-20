Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Chemicals allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1700 cr

Tata Chemicals allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1700 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

On private placement basis

Tata Chemicals has allotted 170,000 Listed, Unsecured, Rated, Redeemable, Taxable, Non-Cumulative, Non-convertible NCDs, having face value Rs 1,00,000/- each, for cash, aggregating to Rs 1,700 crore, for a tenor of 3 years, to identified investors on private placement basis.

The NCDs have a fixed rate coupon of 7.81% and have been issued based on multiple yield allotment method. The NCDs will be listed on the Debt Segment of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty PSU Bank index leads among sectors; Union Bank adds 3%, Bank of Baroda 2.5%

India Post GDS result 2024: First merit list released, check details

LIVE news: Heavy showers in Delhi-NCR trigger severe waterlogging in many areas

Hazoor Multi Projects share price up 5% on winning Rs 274 crore project bid

Cement companies likely to continue raising prices until mid-Nov: Antique

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story