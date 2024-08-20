Volumes jump at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd counter

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd witnessed volume of 7.81 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 147.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5300 shares Zomato Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, Angel One Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd witnessed volume of 7.81 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 147.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5300 shares. The stock dropped 1.29% to Rs.2,346.85. Volumes stood at 11102 shares in the last session.

Zomato Ltd notched up volume of 2028.12 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 57.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35.01 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.14% to Rs.259.30. Volumes stood at 57.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Praj Industries Ltd clocked volume of 3.64 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 69004 shares. The stock gained 3.47% to Rs.779.20. Volumes stood at 77679 shares in the last session.

Angel One Ltd registered volume of 2.74 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67712 shares. The stock rose 8.43% to Rs.2,541.10. Volumes stood at 1.79 lakh shares in the last session.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd recorded volume of 30455 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8088 shares. The stock gained 4.80% to Rs.1,109.50. Volumes stood at 11057 shares in the last session.

