Tata Elxsi announces collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies

To accelerate SDV adoption for next-gen mobility

Tata Elxsi, Inc. has announced its plans to work with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to develop and leverage virtual models of Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions for cloud-native application development. Through the intended technology collaboration, which will be demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, Tata Elxsi will develop a virtual electronic control unit (ECU) platform for automakers and Tier-1 suppliers using Snapdragon virtual system-on-chips (VSoCs) for the next generation of mobility solutions for passenger, commercial, and off-highway vehicle segments.

Tata Elxsi aims to utilize the Snapdragon Digital Chassis VSoCs to help revolutionize the SoftwareDefined Vehicle (SDV) development process, enabling R&D teams to accelerate software development and validation. By reducing the dependency on hardware availability, this initiative aims to streamline and speed up product development lifecycles, ensuring that advanced mobility solutions reach the market faster and more efficiently.

At CES 2025, Tata Elxsi will showcase this process using the company's AVENIR SDV suite of solutions integrated with Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC. The demonstration will highlight real-world use cases, including mixed-critical workloads for infotainment and advanced driver assistance systems.

