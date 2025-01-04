IDBI Bank reports 13% YoY growth in total business in Q3 FY25

IDBI Bank said that its total business jumped 12.9% to Rs 4,89,346 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 4,33,443 crore in Q3 FY24.

The bank's total deposits stood at Rs 2,82,439 crore in Q3 FY25, up 9.29% year on year.

During the quarter, net advances stood at Rs 2,06,907 crore, up 18.23% YoY, while CASA deposit was at Rs 1,30,899 crore, up 2% YoY.

IDBI Bank is a banking company. Its segments include the corporate/ wholesale banking segment, which includes corporate relationships covering deposit and credit activities other than retail and also covers corporate advisory/syndication and project appraisal.

The banks standalone net profit jumped 34.3% to Rs 1,860.80 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 1,385.40 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.Total income grew by 24.8% year on year to Rs 8,812.79 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Shares of IDBI Bank added 1.20% to end at Rs 77.55 on the BSE on Friday.

