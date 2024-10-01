Tata Motors records 15% decline in September sales

Sells 71,345 units

Tata Motors sold 71,345 units in month of September 2024 compared to 84,381 units in September 2023, recording a decline of 15%.

Total sales comprised of domestic sales of 69,694 units (lower by 15% on YoY basis) and exports of 1651 units (lower by 30% on YoY basis).

Under domestic sales, passenger vehicle sales declined 8% to 41,063 units while commercial vehicle sales dropped 23% to 28,631 units during September 2024.

