Tech Mahindra to sell 103 acres land and building to Mahindra University

Tech Mahindra has approved the sale of and admeasuring approx. 103 acres and buildings admeasuring built-up area of approx. 1,261,149 sq. ft situated at Bahadurpally village, Dundigal Gandimaisamma mandal (earlier Quthbullahpur mandal), Medchal-Malkajgiri district (earlier Ranga Reddy district), Hyderabad, Telangana (Property) to Mahindra University, subject to requisite regulatory approvals. The sale is for a consideration of Rs 535 crore payable over a period of 4 years along with interest.

Mahindra University is a university established under the Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2018 on the land and buildings owned by the Company. Mahindra Educational Institutions, a section 8 wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company is the sponsoring body of Mahindra University.