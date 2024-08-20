Gravita India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd and Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 August 2024.

Gravita India Ltd crashed 10.17% to Rs 2140 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60479 shares in the past one month.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd tumbled 8.55% to Rs 4318.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd lost 7.48% to Rs 1777.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd plummeted 4.43% to Rs 322.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd shed 4.21% to Rs 445.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73399 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

