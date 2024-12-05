Technopack Polymers rallies on bonus issue plan

Technopack Polymers hit an upper limit of 20% at Rs 81.60 after the company's board approved a bonus share issue in 1:1 ratio.

The company will issue 1 new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each against every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10.

Technopack Polymers is a leading manufacturer and supplier of plastic and paper packaging solutions for the FMCG industry. They offer a wide range of high-quality packaging products, including rigid-flexible plastic packaging, paper packaging, and corrugated boxes.

