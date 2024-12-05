Maharashtra Seamless Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Greaves Cotton Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd, Zomato Ltd and MSTC Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 December 2024.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd surged 8.73% to Rs 724.6 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17004 shares in the past one month.

Greaves Cotton Ltd soared 6.56% to Rs 203.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Borosil Renewables Ltd spiked 5.28% to Rs 513. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50104 shares in the past one month.

Zomato Ltd gained 5.27% to Rs 301.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

MSTC Ltd rose 5.16% to Rs 765.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43633 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29453 shares in the past one month.

