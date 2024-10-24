Transport Corp surges as Q2 PAT grows 22% YoY to Rs 106 crore

Transport Corporation of India's gained 5.05% to Rs 1,062.05 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 22.3% to Rs 106.4 crore on 12.6% increase in net sales to Rs 1,131.4 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Total expenses rose 11.84% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,037.4 crore during the quarter. Operating expense was at Rs 902.4 crore (up 12.56% YoY) while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 62.9 crore (up 10.74% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 21.36% to Rs 118.2 crore in Q2 September 2024 as compared Rs 97.4 crore in Q2 September 2023.

On segmental front, revenue from Freight Division was Rs 544.2 crore (up 12.95% YoY), Supply Chain Solutions Division was at Rs 441.8 crore (up 13.08% YoY), Seaways Division stood at Rs 163.3 crore ( up 20.61% YoY) and Energy Division was at Rs 2 crore (down 4.76% YoY) during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024-2025. The record date is fixed as 8 November 2024 and is to be paid on or before 22 October 2024.

Transport Corporation of India is Indias leading end to end integrated supply chain and logistics solutions provider (LSP) and a pioneer in the sphere of cargo transportation in India.

