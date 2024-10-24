ACC slides after Q2 PAT drops 48% YoY to Rs 200 cr

ACC fell 1.91% to Rs 2,213.90 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 48.52% to Rs 199.70 crore on 4.03% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,613.52 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 45.31% YoY to Rs 284.04 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 519.04 crore in Q2 FY24.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 436 crore during the quarter, registering the de-growth of 20.58% as compared with Rs 549 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITIDA margin contracted to 9.5 in Q2 FY25 as compared with 12.4% in Q2 FY24.

Sales volume (Cement & Clinker) to 9.3 million tonnes (MT) in Q2 FY25 from 8.1 MT in Q2 FY24, recording 15% growth, supported by increase in trade volumes and higher premium product volumes (14% YoY), ensuring market leadership.

Kiln Fuel cost declined 15% from Rs 1.85 per 000 kCal to Rs 1.57 per 000 kCal and thermal value reduced from 768 kCal to 735 kCal, with further improvement expected in coming quarters.

On outlook front, the company said that overall, industry expects improvement in demand in H2 FY 2025, which is likely to be driven by post monsoon pickup in construction and housing activity. Governments continued focus on infrastructure development - roads, highways, railways, and metros will continue to remain as the key demand driver.

Sanction of additional houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural & Urban) along with increase in industrial and commercial capex is expected to meaningfully create future cement demand. We expect cement demand to register growth of 4-5% during FY 2025.

Ajay Kapur, whole time director & CEO, ACC, said, Our financial results this quarter fuelled by higher volumes, cost optimization, increasing efficiencies, and agility build the momentum for our growth strategy for FY25 and beyond. Our growth is being driven by robust demand for high-quality cement products across all markets, as well as our continuous efforts to optimise operations and lead on all ESG parameters.

ACC is a part of Adani Cement and one of India's leading producers of cement and ready-mix concrete. ACC has 16 cement manufacturing sites, over 85 concrete plants and a nationwide network of channel partners to serve its customers.

