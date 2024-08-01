TVS Motor Company records 9% growth in July sales

TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 354,140 units in July 2024 with a growth of 9% as against 325,977 units in the month of July 2023.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 9% with sales increasing from 312,307 units in July 2023 to 339,676 units in July 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 8% with sales increasing from 235,230 units in July 2023 to 254,250 units in July 2024.

Motorcycle sales registered a growth of 5% with sales increasing from 153,942 units in July 2023 to 161,074 units in July 2024. Scooter registered a growth of 15% with sales increasing from 121,941 units in July 2023 to 139,995 units in July 2024.

