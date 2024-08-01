Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor Company records 9% growth in July sales

TVS Motor Company records 9% growth in July sales

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 354,140 units in July 2024 with a growth of 9% as against 325,977 units in the month of July 2023.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 9% with sales increasing from 312,307 units in July 2023 to 339,676 units in July 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 8% with sales increasing from 235,230 units in July 2023 to 254,250 units in July 2024.

Motorcycle sales registered a growth of 5% with sales increasing from 153,942 units in July 2023 to 161,074 units in July 2024. Scooter registered a growth of 15% with sales increasing from 121,941 units in July 2023 to 139,995 units in July 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

EV sales registered a growth of 61% with sales increasing from 13,306 units in July 2023 to 21,442 units in July 2024.

The Company's total exports sales registered a growth of 9% with sales increasing from 89,213 units in July 2023 to 97,589 units in July 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 11% with sales increasing from 77,077 units in July 2023 to 85,426 units in July 2024.

Three-wheeler sales registered a growth of 6% with sales increasing from 13,670 units in July 2023 to 14,464 units in July 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bank of Baroda sees up to 15 percentage points LCR impact after RBI norms

FirstCry IPO to open on Tuesday; sets price band at Rs 440-465 per share

Blinkit targets 2,000 dark stores by 2026 end while profitable: CEO

India to record above-normal rainfall in August and September, predicts IMD

Olympics 2024: Hockey points table of Pool A, B; Indian team rankings

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story