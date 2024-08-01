Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys expands collaboration with ServiceNow

Infosys expands collaboration with ServiceNow

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To support enterprises with AI capabilities of the Now Platform and Infosys ESM Cafe

Infosys announced an expanded strategic collaboration with ServiceNow to provide end-to-end managed services, leveraging AI capabilities of the Now Platform and the Infosys Enterprise Service Management Caf(ESM Caf for enterprise business transformation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As part of this engagement, Infosys will aim to accelerate the ServiceNow implementation for enterprises such as First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), by almost 30 to 40 percent, allowing faster time-to-value - and also deliver a comprehensive suite of services and solutions.

These include licenses, services, and implementation of the Infosys ESM Caf an AI-powered plug-and-play solution, part of Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey. The Infosys ESM Cafoffers more than 70 applications covering various modules and ServiceNow capabilities, including AI and sustainable digital solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bank of Baroda sees up to 15 percentage points LCR impact after RBI norms

FirstCry IPO to open on Tuesday; sets price band at Rs 440-465 per share

Blinkit targets 2,000 dark stores by 2026 end while profitable: CEO

India to record above-normal rainfall in August and September, predicts IMD

Olympics 2024: Hockey points table of Pool A, B; Indian team rankings

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story