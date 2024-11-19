TVS Motor launches TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with new features and technology

TVS Motor Company introduced a refreshed TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with new features and technology. Equipped with features tailored to meet the evolving needs of today's riders, TVS Motor reaffirms its commitment to bringing high-performance motorcycles with cutting-edge technology, refined aesthetics, and enhanced capabilities to the market.

This latest edition of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V offers a powerful blend of cuttingedge tech integration, improved performance, and unmatched aesthetic appeal for customers, and is designed to cater to a new generation of riders who seek style, agility, and precision in every ride.

Commenting on the launch, Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company said, We are proud to lead the way in engineering and innovation in motorcycles. With that commitment, we are excited to announce the upgrade of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with cutting-edge features and advanced technology. Built on a rich racing legacy, the TVS Apache Series proudly serves over 5.5 million enthusiasts, making it one of the fastest-growing premium motorcycle brands globally. We are committed to meeting the evolving needs of our customers by integrating performance, technology, and style. By constantly evolving in our set of offerings, we have set new benchmarks for performance motorcycles in India.

