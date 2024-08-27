Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union Government issues comprehensive guidelines for handling public grievances

Union Government issues comprehensive guidelines for handling public grievances

Image
Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Government has issued Comprehensive Guidelines for Handling Public Grievances in line with the Honble Prime Ministers directions for making grievance redressal time-bound, accessible and meaningful. The Guidelines for Effective Redressal of Public Grievances seek to empower citizens, streamline process, bring greater clarity and focus to redressal of public grievances. An integrated user-friendly grievance filing platform with CPGRAMS www.pgportal.gov.in is the common open platform on which grievances can be registered by citizens which will operate as a single window experience.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Gwalior to host third RIC on Wednesday, aims to attract investment

Nabanna rally updates: BJP calls for 12-hr Bengal bandh tomorrow over police action on protestors

What are account aggregators, why do you need them, how do they work

National Infrastructure Trust to raise Rs 1,600 crore through IPO

Decoded: How Farakka Barrage Pact determines India-Bangladesh water sharing

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story