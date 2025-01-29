Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Va Tech Wabag bags order worth USD 14 million in Bahrain

Va Tech Wabag bags order worth USD 14 million in Bahrain

Image
Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Va Tech Wabag (WABAG) has secured an order worth ~USD 14 Million (Rs 121 crores) from BAPCO Refining B.S.C (BAPCO) towards operation (O&M) of Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant (IWTP) located in the Kingdom of Bahrain, for a period of 7 years.

This state-of-the-art IWTP treats 4,400 US gallons per minute (USGPM) of Wastewater and is based on advanced Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) technology, which ensures superior treatment efficiency, meeting stringent environmental and industrial standards.

With this breakthrough order, WABAG further extends its O&M portfolio in the Kingdom of Bahrain. It is worth noting that WABAG is already performing the O&M of the 40 MLD Madinat Salman Sewage Treatment Plant in the Kingdom of Bahrain, since November 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jubilant Pharmova announces acquisition of 80% stake in JASMIN

Shares of Denta Water & Infra Solutions list in T Group

Stock Alert: Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, JSW Energy, OneSource Specialty Pharma

Piramal Pharma consolidated net profit declines 63.60% in the December 2024 quarter

Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.79 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story