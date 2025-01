The equity shares of Denta Water & Infra Solutions (Scrip Code: 544345) are listed effective 29 January 2025 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''T'' Group Securities.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Denta Water and Infra Solutions received 1,16,38,18,100 bids for shares as against 52,50,000 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 221.68 times.

