Piramal Pharma consolidated net profit declines 63.60% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.54% to Rs 2204.22 crore

Net profit of Piramal Pharma declined 63.60% to Rs 3.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.54% to Rs 2204.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1958.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2204.221958.5715.3213.70263.61237.9566.8051.633.6810.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News