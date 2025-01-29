Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Piramal Pharma consolidated net profit declines 63.60% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 12.54% to Rs 2204.22 crore

Net profit of Piramal Pharma declined 63.60% to Rs 3.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.54% to Rs 2204.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1958.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2204.221958.57 13 OPM %15.3213.70 -PBDT263.61237.95 11 PBT66.8051.63 29 NP3.6810.11 -64

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

