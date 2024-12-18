VA Tech Wabag tanks as Saudi Water Authority cancels Rs 2,700-cr order

VA Tech Wabag plunged 16.48% to Rs 1,573 after the company's said that its Rs 2,700 crore order for a 300 MLD mega seawater desalination plant from Saudi Arabia has been canceled.

"With reference to our above intimation dated 6 September 2024 relating to a 300 MLD mega sea water desalination plant order in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we hereby inform that the customer has notified all tender participants on 16 December 2024 that the said tender stands cancelled pursuant to their internal administrative procedures," stated in the company's regulatory filing.

VA Tech Wabag is a pure-play water technology company. It offers a complete range of technologies and services for total water solutions in both municipal and industrial sectors.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 17.25% to Rs 70.60 crore on 5.30% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 700.30 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

