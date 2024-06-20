Volumes jump at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

C.E. Info Systems Ltd witnessed volume of 38.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 38.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 98823 shares

Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 June 2024.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd witnessed volume of 38.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 38.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 98823 shares. The stock increased 20.00% to Rs.2,409.65. Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd registered volume of 9.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 78392 shares. The stock rose 1.39% to Rs.1,581.00. Volumes stood at 2.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 210.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.91% to Rs.773.00. Volumes stood at 51.58 lakh shares in the last session.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd recorded volume of 220.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.19 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.14% to Rs.796.80. Volumes stood at 28.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 616.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64.76 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.42% to Rs.264.80. Volumes stood at 207.82 lakh shares in the last session.

