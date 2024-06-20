Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

Volumes jump at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
C.E. Info Systems Ltd witnessed volume of 38.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 38.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 98823 shares

Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 June 2024.

Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd registered volume of 9.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 78392 shares. The stock rose 1.39% to Rs.1,581.00. Volumes stood at 2.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 210.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.91% to Rs.773.00. Volumes stood at 51.58 lakh shares in the last session.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd recorded volume of 220.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.19 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.14% to Rs.796.80. Volumes stood at 28.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 616.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64.76 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.42% to Rs.264.80. Volumes stood at 207.82 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

