Wipro announced that it has appointed Bruno Schenk as the country head and managing director (MD) for Switzerland effective immediately.

Schenk succeeds RenMulder, who has decided to pursue opportunities outside Wipro.

Schenk has over 25 years of management experience across various industries and regions, with a deep understanding of how to leverage the power of data and technology to create value, innovation and growth.

Previously, Schenk was the CEO of Eviden Switzerland, an Atos business that combines digital, big data and security solutions, where he led a global team of experts in delivering data-driven, trusted, and sustainable digital transformation to clients.

Pierre Bruno, Wirpros Europe CEO, said, I extend a warm welcome to Bruno, and I look forward to the insights, energy and rigour he will bring to our clients and teams in Switzerland and as part of our Europe Leadership Team

Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.

The IT major's consolidated net profit grew 5.21% to Rs 2,834.6 crore on marginal rise in revenue from operations to Rs 22,208.03 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip fell 1.11% to currently trade at Rs 439 on the BSE.

