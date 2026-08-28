Wipro rises after expanding AI partnership with Google Cloud

Wipro rose 2.36% to Rs 180.56 after the company announced an expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate enterprise-wide adoption of Gemini Enterprise and agentic artificial intelligence (AI).

As part of the expanded partnership, Wipro will scale its internal deployment of Gemini Enterprise and empower more than 10,000 AI-certified specialists with advanced AI capabilities. This includes 1,500 Forward Deployed Engineers.

Wipro has also launched the LIFT (Launch-Ignite-Flywheel-Transform) framework to help enterprises accelerate AI transformation and deploy agentic AI at scale.

The framework integrates Gemini Enterprise with Wipro's AI-powered delivery platforms, WINGS and WEGA. The company said the unified ecosystem is designed to help organisations move from basic task automation to deploying secure, autonomous AI agents across multi-step business workflows.

Wipro is building a dedicated team of more than 1,500 certified Forward Deployed Engineers. The team will combine Google Cloud's expertise with Wipro's consulting and engineering capabilities to support enterprise-wide AI adoption. The company said it has deployed Gemini Enterprise as its central agentic orchestration platform under its "Operate Better with AI" strategy and "Client Zero" approach. Wipro said Gemini's reasoning and long-context capabilities have enabled it to build autonomous AI agents for workflows across compliance, human resources and sales intelligence. Wipro has also integrated Antigravity Command Line Interface into its software engineering ecosystem. The tool supports developers with planning, coding, testing and application modernisation.

Wipro said the transition has resulted in productivity improvements in custom application development and reductions in post-production defects. Wipro is an AI-powered technology services and consulting company that provides digital transformation, consulting and technology services to enterprises globally. For Q1 FY27, Wipro reported revenue of Rs 24,479 crore, up 10.6% year-on-year and 1% sequentially. Net profit rose 0.6% YoY but declined 4.7% QoQ to Rs 3,356 crore. IT services revenue stood at $2.615 billion, rising 0.9% YoY in constant currency terms but declining 1.2% QoQ. Wipro expects IT services revenue of $2.574 billion to $2.627 billion in Q2 FY27, implying a sequential constant-currency change of -1.5% to +0.5%.