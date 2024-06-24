Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zee Media Corp board to mull fund raising plan on 26 June 2024

Zee Media Corp board to mull fund raising plan on 26 June 2024

Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Zee Media Corporation said that its board will meet on 26 June 2024 to consider raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares or any other eligible securities through various modes.

The meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on Wednesday, 26 June 2024, to consider raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares or any other eligible securities, including but not limited to a private placement, qualified institutions placement, preferential issue or any other method or combination of methods, subject to necessary approvals, the company stated in the exchange filing.

Zee Media Corporation is mainly engaged in the business of broadcasting of satellite television channels i.e. news / current affairs and regional language channels and sale of television programs.

On a consolidated basis, Zee Media Corporation reported net loss of Rs 6.51 crore in Q4 FY24 as against net loss of Rs 45.79 crore recorded in Q4 FY23. Net sales increased 21.2% YoY to Rs 178.98 crore in Q4 FY24.

Shares of Zee Media Corporation rose 0.77% to Rs 14.31 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

