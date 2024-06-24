Nifty June futures trade at premium

The NSE's India VIX rallied 6.65% to 14.06.

The Nifty June 2024 futures closed at 23,555, a premium of 17.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,537.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 36.75 points or 0.16% to 23,537.85.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank Of India were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 27 June 2024.

