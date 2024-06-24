Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The NSE's India VIX rallied 6.65% to 14.06.

The Nifty June 2024 futures closed at 23,555, a premium of 17.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,537.85 in the cash market.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 36.75 points or 0.16% to 23,537.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.65% to 14.06.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank Of India were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 27 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Indices soar to new highs in weekend test session; VIX slips below 15

Nifty ends above 23,500 level; Sensex gains 131 pts; VIX surges 6.65%

Broader market outperforms; auto shares rise

Sensex up 170 pts; European mrkt advance

Route Mobile enables WhatsApp-based ticketing for Nagpur, Pune, Hyderabad and Delhi Metro

RBI governor urges boards of UCBs to ensure proper credit underwriting standards

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story