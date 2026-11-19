Gold and silver prices remained under pressure on Thursday, November 19, amid continued strength in the US dollar and expectations of aggressive interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

At the time of writing, gold futures on Comex were trading near $3,700 per ounce, while silver was trading near $44.80 per ounce.

In the domestic market, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were trading near Rs 1,28,900 per 10 gram, while silver futures were trading near Rs 1,59,750 per kg.

Gold prices fall

Gold futures opened lower. On the MCX, the benchmark December gold contract opened Rs 1,494 lower at Rs 1,28,320 per 10 gram. The previous close was Rs 1,29,814.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading Rs 956 lower at Rs 1,28,858. Gold futures had touched a high of Rs 1,59,700 per 10 gram earlier this year. Silver also slips Silver futures also opened lower. On the MCX, the benchmark December silver contract opened Rs 409 lower at Rs 1,60,325 per kg. The previous close was Rs 1,60,734. At the time of writing, the contract was trading Rs 997 lower at Rs 1,59,737. Silver futures had touched a high of Rs 4,20,048 per kg earlier this year. Gold, silver weak in global market Gold and silver were trading lower in the international market. On Comex, gold opened at $3,730.30 per ounce. The previous closing price was $3,741.90. At the time of writing, it was trading $26.80 lower at $3,715.10 per ounce.

Gold prices had touched a high of $5,586.20 per ounce earlier this year. Comex silver futures opened at $45.02 per ounce. The previous closing price was $45.05. At the time of writing, it was trading $0.27 lower at $44.79 per ounce. Silver prices had touched a high of $121.79 per ounce earlier this year. Levels to watch According to Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Advisory, gold was technically witnessing long unwinding. Open interest declined 10.76 per cent to 13,247 contracts as prices fell by Rs 4,409. Gold has support at Rs 1,28,960. A fall below this level could take prices towards Rs 1,28,100. Resistance is seen at Rs 1,31,330. If prices sustain above this level, the recovery could extend towards Rs 1,32,840.