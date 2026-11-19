Oil prices were steady on Thursday after falling previously as increasing expectations for a supply surplus and higher interest rates softened sentiment, outweighing ​support from attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz amid ​the lingering Iran war.

Brent crude futures were trading up 17 cents, or 0.18%, at $92.12 ‌a barrel as of 0237 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate futures fell 9 cents, or 0.11%, to $83.17.

Brent fell 1.3% in the previous session while WTI dropped 3.2% to its lowest since August 26 on emerging expectations of a supply surplus as crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have returned to roughly pre-war levels.

Prices have also come under pressure from expectations of higher US interest rates that would cause lower economic growth and slower demand increases for oil. That would also strengthen the dollar, raising prices for non-US buyers paying for dollar-denominated crude in different currencies. Minutes from the US Federal Reserve's October meeting, released on Wednesday, ‌bolstered investor expectations that the central bank could raise interest rates at its next meeting in December to control inflation. "Softer oil prices provide some relief to those concerned about persistent inflationary pressures, although the question is no longer simply whether the Fed will hike rates in December, but by how much. This, in turn, supports the dollar, hindering any attempt by the oil market to rally," analysts at PVM, a brokerage, said in a note dated November 18.

A ​larger-than-expected rise in US oil stocks reported on Wednesday also weighed on the market outlook. US crude inventories rose ‌by 3.4 million barrels to 417.8 million barrels in the week ended November 13, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a rise of ​58,000 barrels. Still, ‌risks remain for West Asia oil supply amid the US-Israeli war on Iran. Iran's navy said three oil ‌tankers sailing east of the Strait of Hormuz were disabled by mines, Iranian media reported on Wednesday. Markets are awaiting the trilateral summit between the leaders of the US, China and Russia, ‌seeking ​clues about the ​prospects of a negotiated end to the US-Iran war and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which have disrupted global oil markets.