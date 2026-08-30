Largecaps merit a relook after prolonged underperformance: Harsha Upadhyaya

Now, the latest credit growth number is around 19 per cent and it is unlikely that interest rates will fall much further. There may be a long pause or perhaps slightly higher rates, which means there should not be further pressure on NIMs. The constraints private banks had on deposits should also reduce. We believe earnings growth for private banks should pick up.

We will continue to be very selective on IT. There are clouds on the horizon, as we do not know how artificial intelligence (AI) will impact these businesses. Business growth in most IT verticals has been largely muted. If you look at the past few quarters, the results show that there is hardly any growth, and there could potentially be some impact on margins from AI. Valuations have come off meaningfully, but so have earnings numbers for the sector. So, we have been underweight and selective.