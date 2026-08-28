Markets not yet pricing in rate hike possibility: Aditya Khemka, InCred

Indian equities are not yet pricing in the possibility of a rate hike in 2026, while rising inflation remains the biggest near-term risk to markets, says Aditya Khemka, chief investment officer at InCred Asset Management. In an interview with Saloni Goel, Khemka says valuations offer limited comfort in large- and mid-caps, while selective opportunities remain in small-caps, healthcare and secured lending.

The RBI minutes came in hawkish, and there are expectations of at least one rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in the remainder of 2026. Are Indian equities pricing in these possibilities?

We believe that the Indian markets are not pricing in the possibility of a rate hike in 2026. While the markets have been sideways for a while now, the Nifty 50 is still trading in line compared to its own historical valuation in terms of price/book value. A rate hike expectation should have taken the valuation below its historical average, as the earnings growth for the Nifty 50 has been below the historical average.

What are the key risks that the Indian markets are overlooking at this juncture? Is there valuation comfort? If so, where - large, mid, or smallcaps? The single most important risk to the Indian equity markets at this juncture seems to be inflation . If global supply disruptions continue and crude prices remain elevated, the WPI will continue to be high and eventually result in higher CPI as corporates pass on the increase in manufacturing cost to consumers. Higher consumer inflation would result in lower volume and earnings growth, and ultimately poor shareholder returns. Nifty is trading at a minor 4 per cent discount to its historical price/book value multiple but with similar RoE vs history and slower earnings growth. Added to this dynamic is the potential risk to projected earnings from inflation. Hence, we do not find significant margin of safety in large-caps.

Mid-caps have done significantly better than large and small-caps in general in terms of earnings growth and hence are trading at a significant premium to their historical valuations. The mid-cap space offers a growth orientation but with low margin of safety in case earnings were to disappoint. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Small-caps are a very large universe. At the index level (top 250 small caps by market value), valuations are at a slight 4 per cent premium to historical averages, but with significant improvement in RoE vs history and low-teen-to-high-teen earnings growth. Hence, selectively, small-caps do offer more margin of safety and shareholder wealth creation opportunities.

FPI buying trends have been encouraging. What has brought them back to India and what could keep them here? We believe the three factors which were limiting FII participation in India were: a) Rupee depreciation; b) No play on AI/ML and c) Higher relative valuations compared to other EMs. While the recent measures from the finance ministry on FCNR deposits, taxation on Gsecs, etc have stemmed the Rupee's fall against the USD, the AI/ML trade also seems to be maturing and not attracting incremental capital. Valuations of Indian indices have also corrected from the peak as earnings continue to grow while indices have been flat. Since all three concerns are partially or fully addressed, the FIIs returning to positive flows to the Indian equity market is not surprising to us.

What are some of the undervalued sectors in the market where you see scope for high returns? Given our high inflation expectations, we are bullish on secured lending, healthcare, commodities and IT-enabled services. We do not see inflation impacting these pockets as much as it would other pockets of the market. Valuations are especially reasonable/cheap in healthcare and secured lending NBFC/MFIs. Nifty Metals as a pack has seen seven years of consistent returns and remains the best-performing sector YTD as well. Is it still a buy or an avoid after such strong upmoves? What's your view on banks? We are bullish on metals given our inflation expectations; however, we are cognizant that this is a tactical, cyclical play rather than a structural one. We like PSU banks more than large private banks, given improvements in PSU banks' operating metrics and the significant discount they trade at vs. larger private peers.