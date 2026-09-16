IPO GMP check: LCC leads, Manipal Payment lags as 6 offers gear up to list

With six mainboard IPOs set to list on Thursday, September 17, investors are closely tracking grey market premiums ahead of listing. Among the six issues, LCC Projects has the highest GMP at ₹46, followed by Karamtara Engineering at ₹40, while Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions has the lowest GMP, indicating a ₹10 discount to its issue price. Rentomojo, Steamhouse India and Asset Reconstruction Company (India) are also showing positive GMPs.

Karamtara Engineering IPO GMP

Karamtara Engineering IPO’s GMP was ₹40 as of 02:17 PM. With the upper price band of ₹254, Karamtara Engineering IPO's estimated listing price is ₹294. The expected gain is that of 15.75 per cent.

The offer received bids for 159.17 crore shares as against 54.43 lakh shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 62.63 times. The price band of the IPO is fixed between ₹241 and ₹254 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 59 equity shares and multiples thereof. LCC Projects IPO GMP LCC Projects IPO’s GMP was ₹46. With an upper price band of ₹146, the estimated listing price for LCC Projects IPO is ₹192. The expected percentage gain per share is 31.51 per cent. The offer received bids for 101.52 crore shares as against 54.43 lakh shares on offer. The price band of the IPO is fixed between ₹139 and ₹146 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 102 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Steamhouse India IPO GMP Steamhouse IPO’s GMP was ₹16, with an upper price band of ₹81, the estimated listing price for Steamhouse IPO is ₹97. The expected percentage gain 19.75 per cent. The offer received bids for 114.74 crore shares as against 3.76 crore shares on offer. The price band of the IPO is fixed between ₹77 and ₹81 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 185 equity shares and multiples thereof. Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions The GMP for Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions IPO indicates a discounted listing. With an upper price band of ₹339, the estimated listing price at current market trends is ₹329.

The offer received bids for 39.87 lakh shares as against 54.43 lakh shares on offer. The price band of the IPO was fixed between ₹322 and ₹339 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 44 equity shares and multiples thereof. Asset Reconstruction Asset Reconstruction IPO GMP is ₹10. With an upper price band of ₹139, the estimated listing price for Asset Reconstruction IPO is ₹149. The expected percentage gain per share is 7.19 per cent. The offer received bids for 74.19 crore shares as against 3.69 crore shares on offer. The price band of the IPO is fixed between ₹132 and ₹139 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 107 equity shares and multiples thereof.