NSE IPO likely to be priced at ₹1,700-1,800, OFS may be trimmed to 5.25%

The National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) is expected to be priced at around ₹1,700-₹1,800 per share, according to people aware of the development.

Sources added that the offer-for-sale (OFS) size may be trimmed to 5.25 per cent from 6 per cent, reducing the issue size from the previously estimated ₹30,000 crore.

The pricing for the exchange’s IPO, which will comprise only an OFS, is expected to be announced next week, with the issue also likely to open later in the week. The shares may list on the BSE on September 25.

In the unlisted market, NSE shares were trading at around ₹2,025 apiece, according to data from UnlistedZone. The grey market premium stood at around ₹228 as of Wednesday.