The ₹11.5 trillion-question hanging over Tata Sons' IPO valuation

For comparison, Tata Sons reported a net worth of ₹1.79 trillion on a standalone basis at the end of FY26. This would translate into an mcap of around ₹3.22 trillion for Tata Sons. However, analysts expect Tata Sons to get a premium valuation, given its large, diversified portfolio, which includes industry leaders across sectors — something Bajaj Holdings also gets. Bajaj Holdings is currently trading at a price-to-book value ratio of around 4.5. If Tata Sons gets a similar valuation ratio, its mcap is likely to be around ₹8.11 trillion.