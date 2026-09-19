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Four MF categories account for nearly half of SIP inflows in August

Small-cap funds led SIP collections at ₹5,012 crore, followed by mid-cap and flexi-cap schemes, as four equity categories together garnered ₹16,096 crore

SIP, MUTUAL FUND
SIP, MUTUAL FUND
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 12:01 AM IST
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Mutual fund systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows remained concentrated in a handful of equity categories in August, with the top four accounting for nearly half of the total monthly collections.
 
Small-cap, mid-cap, flexi-cap and thematic funds together attracted ₹16,096 crore through SIPs in August, accounting for 49.8 per cent of the industry’s total SIP inflows of ₹32,297 crore.
 
Small-cap funds led the pack with SIP inflows of ₹5,012 crore, followed by mid-cap funds at ₹4,254 crore and flexi-cap funds at ₹4,106 crore. Thematic funds received another ₹2,724 crore.
 
The concentration of SIP flows in small- and mid-cap funds is not new. These categories have consistently attracted a sizeable share of SIP investments. Small-cap funds, in particular, have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the SIP-led expansion in mutual funds.
 
Data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed that SIP-linked assets in small-cap funds rose nearly fivefold to ₹1.83 trillion in March 2026 from ₹35,489 crore five years earlier. Mid-cap funds recorded the second-highest increase in SIP assets during the period.
 
The consistently strong SIP inflows into small-cap, mid-cap and flexi-cap funds have also helped these categories consistently top the overall net inflows chart among equity schemes.
 
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Topics :Mutual FundsAmfiSIPmid cap funds

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First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 12:01 AM IST

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