Four MF categories account for nearly half of SIP inflows in August

Mutual fund systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows remained concentrated in a handful of equity categories in August, with the top four accounting for nearly half of the total monthly collections.

Small-cap, mid-cap, flexi-cap and thematic funds together attracted ₹16,096 crore through SIPs in August, accounting for 49.8 per cent of the industry’s total SIP inflows of ₹32,297 crore.

Small-cap funds led the pack with SIP inflows of ₹5,012 crore, followed by mid-cap funds at ₹4,254 crore and flexi-cap funds at ₹4,106 crore. Thematic funds received another ₹2,724 crore.

The concentration of SIP flows in small- and mid-cap funds is not new. These categories have consistently attracted a sizeable share of SIP investments. Small-cap funds, in particular, have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the SIP-led expansion in mutual funds.